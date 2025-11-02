Bina is 10 months old. Her laughter is sweet. But the oxygen tube and glucose meter tell a different story - this infant is fighting spleen cancer.

Despite her diagnosis, Bina remains brave and lively. Her parents are fighting alongside her, determined to give their daughter every chance at life.

The family has already achieved significant progress. Bina has undergone three successful surgical procedures in Denmark. But the battle is not over.

Now, Bina needs chemotherapy treatments. Due to her young age, these treatments must be done abroad and at full cost - a financial burden the family cannot bear alone.

A Family That Has Given Everything

Bina's parents have spent every cent they have fighting for their daughter's life. The three surgeries in Denmark depleted their resources, but stopping treatment now is not an option.

They cannot give up on Bina, but they cannot continue alone.

This is why they are turning to the community for help. Without support, they cannot afford the chemotherapy that Bina needs to continue her fight against this aggressive cancer.

Winning Against a Highly Fatal Cancer

Bina is currently winning a battle with an aggressive, highly fatal cancer. The surgeries have been successful. Her spirit remains strong, and her smile is unbeatable.

But this critical moment requires one final push - the chemotherapy treatments that could secure her recovery.

The parents who have already proven their dedication need the community to stand with them now. They are amazing parents fighting for an incredible baby who deserves every chance at life.

10-Month-Old Bina

The Stakes Are Clear

Without this final phase of treatment, the progress made through three successful surgeries could be lost. Bina needs chemotherapy to complete her treatment protocol and overcome terrible odds.

This 10-month-old has already shown extraordinary resilience. Her parents have demonstrated an unwavering commitment. Now, they need help to finish what they started.

One click supports a family refusing to give up on their daughter. One donation brings Bina closer to recovery.

All donations go directly toward Bina's chemotherapy treatments and medical expenses through The Chesed Fund.