An Israeli official has confirmed to Al Arabiya that serious intelligence assessments indicate Hezbollah is regaining strength and has successfully smuggled hundreds of short-range missiles from Syria.

The official also stated that Israel has delivered a warning to Lebanon, threatening to strike Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut's "Dahiya" suburb again should the terror organization not be disarmed. "We will not allow the reconstruction of the direct line of Lebanese villages along the northern border," the source said.

Additionally, Egypt has reportedly entered the mediation efforts to prevent further escalation along the northern front.

This comes amid continued Israeli warnings about Hezbollah's increasing activities in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes have intensified in recent weeks, targeting Hezbollah positions in southern and eastern Lebanon. On Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Hezbollah is ramping up its rearmament efforts, adding that Israel "will not stand idly by."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed this stance on Sunday, warning, "Hezbollah is playing with fire, and the President of Lebanon is dragging his feet. The Lebanese government’s commitment to disarm Hezbollah and remove it from southern Lebanon must be fulfilled. Maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify - we will not allow any threat to the residents of the north."

On Saturday, the IDF carried out a targeted strike in southern Lebanon, eliminating the logistics officer of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, who was reportedly involved in weapons transfers and rebuilding terrorist infrastructure in the region. Three additional Radwan Force operatives were also killed in the operation. The IDF stated the terrorists' activities posed a threat to Israeli civilians and violated existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack warned that Hezbollah still maintains a significant stockpile of rockets and manpower. Speaking in Bahrain, Barrack estimated the terror group possesses 40,000 operatives and between 15,000 to 20,000 rockets and missiles.

He described Lebanon as a failed state, lacking basic infrastructure and services. "The state is Hezbollah," Barrack asserted, noting that the group provides water and education in southern Lebanon.

He also revealed that Gulf nations are prepared to invest up to $10 billion in southern Lebanon, on condition that Hezbollah disarms and the country distances itself from Iran. While advocating for a cautious approach to avoid civil strife, Barrack emphasized that the status quo is unsustainable. Should Hezbollah disarm, investments would focus on infrastructure projects including a tourist site along the Lebanon-Israel border.