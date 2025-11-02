New details about the conduct of the Military Advocate General's Unit in the Sde Teiman video leak affair: Galei Tzahal reporter Doron Kadosh reported that the unit's internal probe did not address members of the military's legal body, many of whom had access to the investigation materials, even though they were at the center of the suspicions.

The probe was conducted by the Deputy Advocate General, Brigadier General Gal Asael, and included questioning several Military Police investigators, who also had access to the investigation materials. Still, none of the MAG Unit's members were interrogated. The probe ended with a general ruling that stated that dozens of individuals saw the footage, and therefore, "The source of the leak can not be determined."

BG Asael, who conducted the probe, denied in private conversations that he knew that the senior ranks of his unit were the source of the leak. He claims he carried out the investigation in good faith and without knowing about the senior establishment officials' involvement. "I was completely excluded from this information by the MAG," he emphasized to those close to him.

Asael is not considered a suspect in the case, but it is likely that he will have to testify before the investigators. In addition, those in the Defense Minister's circle made clear that although outgoing Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi designated him to succeed her, there is no intention to appoint him to do so.