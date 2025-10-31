Sirens warning of a suspected infiltration of terrorists were sounded on Friday evening in Mevo Horon, a moshav located in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.

The Home Front Command instructed residents to enter a protected space immediately, close the door tightly, and sit below the window line.

“Do not leave the protected space until an official announcement is received,” it added.

The sirens warning of a terrorist infiltration were triggered after surveillance identified three suspicious figures entering the community.

IDF troops rushed to the scene following the report and are conducting searches in the area.

