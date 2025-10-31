A year ago, I had the opportunity to meet Curtis Sliwa. We spoke about Israel, about New York, and about his lifelong mission to protect this city. The man who built the Guardian Angels from nothing, who walked the streets when others were too afraid to. He didn’t need an entourage or a title. He had purpose. And that purpose was New York.

I walked away from that meeting with real respect. Here was someone who had put his body on the line for decades, not for politics or applause, but for people. For the city that raised him. For all of us.

Curtis Sliwa and Juda Honickman Courtesy

But now, as this election unfolds, I find myself questioning what happened to that same conviction. Because someone who’s truly dedicated to New York doesn’t just love it when the cameras are on. They protect it even when it costs them something. They don’t let ego stand in the way of doing what’s right, especially not when the stakes are this high.

I’m not saying that if Mamdani wins it’s Curtis’s fault. But it’s impossible to ignore the truth:

Cuomo would stand a much better chance at keeping this radical, anti-Israel, anti-American voice far away from Gracie Mansion if Curtis, worthy as he is, wasn’t in the race. Splitting the vote right now isn’t an act of principle. It’s a gift to the very people who want to tear down everything New York once stood for.

We’re talking about a man, Mamdani, who proudly aligns himself with those who chant “Globalize the Intifada.” Who refuses to condemn terrorism under the excuse of “different meanings.” There’s no “different meaning” when it comes to calling for violence. There’s no nuance in hate.

And I’ll be honest. I’m scared. I’m scared for this city. I’m scared for what it says about who we’ve become, that so many are willing to gamble with the future of New York just to make a point.

But I’m also scared for the message it sends far beyond New York. Because if someone like Mamdani can get this far in a city with one of the largest, strongest, and proudest Jewish populations in America, what happens in places that don’t have that? What happens in smaller cities, in quieter communities, in states where the Jewish voice isn’t as loud or as visible? If this ideology can take root here, in New York, it can take root anywhere.

And that’s what should terrify every American who still believes in freedom, decency, and moral clarity.

This isn’t about left or right anymore. It’s about sanity versus chaos. It’s about whether New York still stands for courage, freedom, and common sense, or whether it’s willing to hand over the keys to people who despise those very values.

If you’re on the fence, I’m asking you, please vote for Cuomo. Not because he’s perfect, not because he’s everyone’s favorite, but because he’s the only one standing between this city and a dangerous experiment we may not recover from.

New York deserves better. America deserves better. Because when New York falls, others follow. And if this is the direction we’re heading, we may soon wake up in a country that no longer recognizes itself.