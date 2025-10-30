The Civil Administration’s Planning Department and the Supreme Planning Council in Judea and Samaria published on Thursday the agenda for their upcoming meeting, during which the new housing plans are expected to be approved.

1,973 new housing units are set for approval.

The move is part of Smotrich’s ongoing policy to strengthen and expand Jewish communities throughout Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Among the projects expected to receive approval are:

Tapuah West - 133 housing units

Avnei Hefetz - 720 housing units

Einav - 568 housing units

Ganei Modi’in - 178 housing units

Rosh Tzurim - 246 housing units

Etz Efraim - 128 housing units

Smotrich stated, “The construction momentum continues, and we are continuing to build throughout our land. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 30,000 new housing units have been approved in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. We will continue to develop, build, and take root in all parts of the Land of Israel. This is the most Zionist, moral, and proper response to those who seek to undermine our right to our land.”