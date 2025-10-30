Hundreds attended a burial ceremony on Thursday for the additional remains of Ofir Tzarfati, which were returned from Hamas captivity earlier this week. This is the third time that Ofir's family had to open his grave, after his body was recovered and returned to Israel in November 2023.

Ofir's mother, Richelle, gave a tearful eulogy: "My love, again we part from you. No mother could stand over an open grave. It is a pain that has no name, and my heart can't stand it. The ones who abducted and the ones who desecrated didn't just murder Ofir, but used bodies to play games. Amid this terror, there is solace; a part of you finally returned home."

Hanan, Ofir's father, added, "I hope this is the last time we come here. Your choice to save lives, in life and death, was clear to us. I dreamed about you, my son, fighting for our people. I ask you for forgiveness for not being able to protect you."

His sister, Shoval, eulogized: "I stand and wonder how to part from my brother for the third time. Sorry that you went to fight alone, sorry that you haven't rested for two years. We are burying you again, but our hearts remain with you."