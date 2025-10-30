The birthday cake had five candles. Pink frosting, sprinkles, and a flower on top - exactly what she'd asked for.

Shaul watched his wife carry it to the table. Watched his daughter's face light up. Heard twenty five-year-olds start singing in unison.

Then his chest tightened.

The noise. The chaos. The sudden movement. He tried the breathing techniques his therapist taught him, but the walls were closing in.

He excused himself, walked calmly to the bathroom, and locked the door.

Not because he didn't want to be there. Because months in Gaza left him with PTSD so severe that a room full of excited children sent him into full panic.

He sat on the bathroom floor, trying to remember where he was.

His daughter cried outside the door. She thought her father was mad at her.

This Is What No One Is Talking About

A few weeks ago, the nation held its breath as hostages finally came home. We watched their reunions. We cried tears of relief. We thanked God for his miracles.

But the soldiers who made it possible? They're not okay.

Shaul is 28. Before the October 7th massacre, he worked in marketing and coached his son's basketball team on Thursday afternoons. He'd never fired a weapon outside of basic training.

On October 8th, he got the call. By the end of the month, he was in Gaza.

"I haven't had a full night's sleep since November," he says. "My hands shake when I hear fireworks. My son asked me last week, 'Abba, why do you look scared all the time?'"

That's when he finally called Shomrei Yisroel.

The Gap No One Is Filling

After months away, Shaul came home to bills he couldn't pay and a job that gave his position to someone else.

Professional therapy costs 1,800 shekels for a complete treatment package - money he simply doesn't have.

He's not alone.

Since the October 7th massacre, Shomrei Yisroel has been working quietly to bridge this gap, connecting soldiers with licensed psychologists who specialize in combat trauma.

Right now, 40 soldiers are waiting for help. More reach out every day.

Unlike programs that offer just a few sessions and send soldiers back into the struggle, Shomrei Yisroel commits to complete treatment packages - as many sessions as each soldier actually needs to heal.

No Waitlists. No Exceptions. No One Turned Away

"When I called, I almost hung up," Shaul admits. "I'm supposed to be the strong one. But the representative told me, 'You fought for us. Now let us fight for you.' I felt the relief wash over me."

Every soldier who reaches out gets help. Every single one.

But they can only do this with your support.

Each therapy package costs 1,800 shekels. Shomrei Yisroel also provides 1,000-shekel vouchers to families struggling financially after months without their primary income earner.

The soldiers helped bring our hostages home. Now they need us to help bring them back to their families - fully, not just physically.

Israel - The Merciful Nation

Shaul's daughter still doesn't understand why Abba keeps leaving the room.

But with proper treatment, one day soon she won't have to ask anymore.

Forty soldiers are waiting right now. With your help, not one of them will be turned away.

May God see your kindness to His soldiers and repay you with continual blessings of health, pride from your children, and a livelihood to continue helping those in need.

May you merit many more good deeds in the future.

