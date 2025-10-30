Make no mistake. Patriotic, reform minded, anti-Islamist Muslims like myself and others in our Muslim Reform Movement have been warning the West on every one of our platforms for decades that just as Islamists radicalized Muslims across the planet, they will do so too with the Left.

Look no further than the BLM movement , (as I wrote in 2021) led by virulent antisemites of the likes of the Nation of Islam and other collectivist racist movements of convenience, tribalism, and antisemitism.

It is not rocket science that Zohran Mamdani's worldview related to a worldview dominated by the utilitarian advancement of his only loyalty, to the world's "Red-Green Axis" -the world's Marxist-Jihadists .

Thus, wherever he is able to find "comrades" , as he calls them, whether socialists and communists of the DSA or Islamists and jihadis of the mosques of his radical imam network throughout New York, he's at home.

Aspirationally, Marxist-Islamists like Mamdani, see themselves narcissistically as a vehicle for the ascendancy of that red-green axis globally and domestically into the West.

Mamdani screams "Islamophobia" before anyone can muster the courage to call out his antisemitic hate and seditious anti-Americanism. He intentionally conflates being an Islamist with being Muslim.

He gaslights Americans by claiming that antisemitism is weaponized against him, but in fact he is projecting the very racism that he is perpetrating. As an anti-American Islamist, his vernacular is saturated with unadulterated antisemitism.

Now, just before the election, in what would be his campaign's 'closing statement' just a few days ago, his emphasis was not about his love of America nor the freedoms it gave him. Instead, he complained into the camera about how "he was victimized" and how he's carried the "indignities" of being Muslim through his race after the 9-11 attacks. Steven Emerson has referred to this as the "Muslim Brotherhood Playbook."

He shows zero capacity to understand what being a New Yorker or an American actually meant on 9/12/2001 when the city became "Ground Zero" in the Islamist terror war which Al Qaeda waged on 9/11/2001. He evinces that same moral blindness in refusing to condemn the genocide by Hamas on October 7.

Actually, this is how normal, anti-Islamist Muslims responded to the "Ground Zero mosque". I wrote this for the New York Post in 2010 a Mosque Unbecoming: "To put it bluntly, Ground Zero is the one place in America where Muslims should think less about teaching Islam and 'our good side' and more about being American and fulfilling our responsibilities to confront the ideology of our enemies."

Instead 'Comrade' Mamdani attacks New York's police, security, and all New Yorkers who re-dedicated their lives to fighting Marxist-Jihadism, the very ideas he now advances, whether non-violent or not. As is classic of Islamists, he dissimulates and uses his Muslim identity, not as the ideology which it is - Islamism - but as a victimized race which it is absolutely not.

Meanwhile he uses every opportunity to unapologetically cozy up to the very radical imams in NYC including Siraj Wahaj , (see here , here ) who the rest of us rational Muslims dedicate ourselves to defeating. I discuss in A Battle for the Soul of Islam how I actually confronted Imam Wahhaj at a 1995 meeting of the Islamic Society of North America in Indianapolis about his seditious and treasonous call at that meeting for Muslims to replace the U.S. Constitution with the Qur'an.

Mamdani claims "Islamophobia" for his family and his "Auntie" when it suits him, while his father, a Columbia professor and equally self-righteous immigrant, is seen radically comparing Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler . The Marxist-Islamist apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

He invokes the term "Islamophobia" to otherwise claim 'anti-Muslim bigotry', when in fact the term is used throughout the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation- 56 Muslim majority nations of today's 'neo-caliphate') to punish genuine dissidents in Muslim majority nations who speak out against Islamist theocrats and monarchs who weaponize anti-blasphemy laws to stay in power.

He could never get himself to condemn the phrase "from the river to the sea" nor even honestly explain its origin and meaning, which he most certainly knows. The mantra, "from the river to the sea", has no other interpretation but the complete annihilation of the State of Israel. It is genocidal in its desire to re-create a pre-1948 Middle East if not resurrect the last Islamic Caliphate with Islamist hegemony. This position is bolstered by his support of the BDS movement, which by definition calls for the economic destruction of the State of Israel.

Mamdani's world-view (Marxo-Jihadism) divides the world between Dar-al-Islam, the abode of Islam where Islam reigns supreme and the Dar-al-Harb, where war (civilizational or militant) can be waged to impose Islam. Such a world view sees Israel and America as living in the land of war. He has never openly, let alone convincingly, criticized the radical commentaries of imams like Siraj Wahaj who've openly called for Sharia law to dominate America.

The fact that Mamdani cannot bring himself to say anything critical of genocidal Islamist terror organizations like Hamas, ISIS, IRGC, Hezbollah, Al Qaeda, or the Muslim Brotherhood tells you why Mamdani should be the Mayor of Gaza City, not New York.

Reposted from IPT - The Investigative Project on Terrorism.