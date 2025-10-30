Kitah weekly videos suggest topics for discussion at your Shabbat table.

In this week's Kitah high video, I share a very famous Midrash that raises the difficult issue of children challenging their parents' beliefs and way of life.

Hopefully, it will give you food for thought and enrich your Shabbat table.

Each week on Sunday I meet with the teens in the Kitah High program to discuss the topic. If you think your child would enjoy meaningful discussions about Jewish issues, please feel free to reach out.

