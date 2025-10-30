This week marks a historic moment in Jewish solidarity: approximately 170 bereaved Israeli mothers and their children - survivors of the ongoing war - are arriving in the United States for an extraordinary healing mission unlike any before it.

Led by Rabbi Mendy Kenig, founder of the organization Menucha V'Yeshua, this represents the single largest gathering of Israeli war-bereaved families ever to travel together for such an extensive program of comfort and community.

These are the mothers, widows, and children of soldiers and civilians who gave their lives defending the Jewish State. Their sacrifice is permanent. Their pain doesn't end when the news cycle moves on. And their greatest fear, as Rabbi Kenig puts it, is simple but profound: "Being forgotten."

A Journey of Healing Across America

The families' itinerary spans multiple cities and includes a healing weekend in Orlando, community visits throughout the region, and a centerpiece event: a special Shabbaton in Deal, New Jersey, featuring renowned speaker Rabbi YY Jacobson, journalist Sivan Rahav-Meir, a ceremony to dedicate a new Torah scroll, and a bar mitzvah celebration - all in honor of these bereaved families.

"My only goal," Rabbi Kenig says, "is to give them - the widows, children, mothers, fathers - a hug and to feel loved. That's it."

Watch how Rabbi YY Jacobson describes the upcoming Shabbaton:

From Personal Pain to National Mission

Rabbi Kenig, a Breslov Chassid from Modiin Illit and father of five, knows trauma intimately. Six years ago, when his wife was severely injured, he faced the overwhelming challenge of managing a medical crisis while caring for special needs children. That experience revealed his calling: helping families in crisis find moments of peace.

Since October 7th, Menucha V'Yeshua has pivoted to focus almost exclusively on bereaved families, hosting multiple Shabbatonim and creating bonds of understanding during their darkest hours.

At his events, Rabbi Kenig breaks down barriers by sharing his own story first. "People see me in my black-and-white garb with a fur hat and assume I'm here to make them religious," he explains with characteristic warmth. "The message is simple: All I care about is listening and offering support. Nothing more, nothing less."

You're Invited: An Exclusive Shabbos Experience

This Shabbos in Deal, New Jersey, donors and supporters have a rare opportunity to meet these heroic families face-to-face to hear their stories of courage, to offer tangible comfort, and to demonstrate that Am Yisrael truly stands with its heroes.

The Shabbaton features:

Rabbi YY Jacobson - Renowned speaker and Torah educator

Sivan Rahav - Meir - Acclaimed journalist and inspirational voice

Hachnosas Sefer Torah - A deeply moving ceremony

Bar Mitzvah celebration - Sharing in simcha as one community

This isn't simply a fundraising event. It's a chance to be part of Jewish history - to look these mothers in the eye and tell them: You are not forgotten.

Why This Matters Now

These 170 families represent the living legacy of Israel's defense. They carry a burden the rest of us cannot fully understand - and they deserve to know that their sacrifice is recognized, honored, and forever etched in our collective memory.

As Rabbi Kenig puts it: "You are not alone. You are not forgotten. Am Yisrael embraces you."

Your support makes this mission possible. Every contribution helps fund programming, Shabbatonim, and moments of respite for families who have given everything.

How to Get Involved

Am Yisrael Chai. We Remember. We Stand Together.

