In a dramatic statement posted minutes before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, US President Donald Trump announced his directive to resume nuclear weapons testing, citing foreign programs as justification.

“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That process will begin immediately.”

The announcement, which hinted at a major shift in American defense policy, comes despite no indication that the US intends to detonate warheads. The country has not conducted such tests since 1992 due to a longstanding ban, though missile systems capable of delivering nuclear payloads are tested regularly.

Trump offered no further details, and the White House did not respond to inquiries. The president also ignored a reporter’s question about the post during his face-to-face meeting with Xi in Busan, which focused on trade tensions between the two powers.

The high-stakes talks, the first in six years between the two leaders, lasted roughly an hour and forty minutes behind closed doors. No joint statement was issued.

Before the meeting, Trump praised Xi as a “very tough negotiator,” adding, “We’ll have a great understanding… a fantastic relationship for a long period of time.”

Xi responded by acknowledging differences but emphasized cooperation: “China and the US can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world.”

Both leaders were joined by senior officials. Trump’s delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Xi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, and Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Trump departed immediately after the meeting, boarding Air Force One with a wave and a fist pump. Xi was seen entering his limousine moments later.