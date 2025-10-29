President Isaac Herzog met on Wednesday with a delegation of leading Christian faith leaders from across Africa to strengthen the growing alliance between Israel and the African continent.

The delegates especially raised their concern about the need to bring back the body of the murdered hostage from Tanzania, Joshua Loitu Mollel, held by Hamas in Gaza, along with the bodies of twelve other hostages still held.

The President said to them: “Joshua came to Israel to learn agriculture, to do good, to be able to contribute better to his family, to his community, to his country. So tragically, he was murdered and taken hostage by Hamas monsters. To my deep sorrow, families are still waiting to bring their loved ones to rest.”

The President stressed, “Hamas must immediately return the body of Joshua and all the fallen and murdered hostages. The failure to do so is a blatant and flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, which was led by the United States and backed by the international community. Every day of delay is another day of cruelty.”