A group of prominent former global leaders, known collectively as The Elders, has publicly called for the release of Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian terrorist currently serving multiple life sentences in Israel for orchestrating deadly attacks against civilians.

Following a board meeting in London, the group issued a statement urging President Donald Trump to push for Barghouti's release, citing it as a potential step toward restarting negotiations for a two-state solution. The Elders linked their appeal to recent developments in Gaza, calling the fragile ceasefire a "window of opportunity" and accusing Israel of breaching it with renewed military actions.

They further alleged that Israel is blocking humanitarian access to Gaza and claimed that the situation for civilians remains dire. The group asserted that more international pressure is required to ensure humanitarian relief reaches the territory.

In their statement, The Elders described Barghouti as a key political figure among Palestinians and a long-time supporter of a two-state framework. Despite his criminal convictions, they claimed he could serve as a unifying leader for future Palestinian governance. Barghouti, formerly a senior Fatah figure in Judea and Samaria, was apprehended during the Second Intifada and found guilty in 2004 for his role in planning and supporting a number of terrorist attacks.

The Elders also criticized Israel for its treatment of Palestinian prisoners and accused the Israeli government of violating international standards. They reiterated that only Palestinians should determine their leadership and welcomed a pledge by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to hold elections under international oversight.

The statement referenced prior calls for Barghouti's release, including by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and noted that several Israeli figures, including a former Shin Bet director, have previously expressed support for the idea.

Despite the support expressed by The Elders, Barghouti’s conviction remains a result of legal proceedings that held him accountable for the deaths of Israeli civilians. He chose not to participate in his trial, claiming he did not recognize the legitimacy of the court.

The Elders called on President Trump and other influential international leaders to act swiftly, framing Barghouti's release as a catalyst for broader peace efforts.

The signatories of the statement include Juan Manuel Santos, Graça Machel, Helen Clark, Mary Robinson, and other senior political figures from around the world affiliated with the group, which was founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007.