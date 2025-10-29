עידן אלכסנדר עם ראש אכ"א דובר צה"ל

American-Israeli survivor of Hamas captivity Edan Alexander was promoted on Monday to Sergeant 1st class in a moving ceremony attended by the Head of the IDF Personnel Directorate.

An IDF soldier in the Golani Brigade, Alexander was abducted while fighting Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7th, 2023, and was released from captivity in May of this year after intervention by the Trump administration.

He first announced that he would return to serve in the IDF during a Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) New York Gala in September.

“I also want to honor the IDF. Serving in the IDF is one of the greatest honors of my life. To the soldiers who continue to defend Israel, and to the families of the fallen - I carry your sacrifice with me always,” Alexander stated at the New York event.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Alexander announced, “Next month, God willing, I will return to Israel. I will once again put on the IDF uniform, and I will proudly serve alongside my brothers. My story does not end with survival - it continues with service.”