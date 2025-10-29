Herbert Block, Executive Director of the American Zionist Movement (AZM), spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem, highlighting the diversity and democratic nature of the Congress and its global significance for the Jewish people.

"The AZM is the Zionist Federation in the United States. We're an umbrella body of 54 national Jewish Zionist organizations, representing the real breadth of the American Jewish community," Block explained. "We oversaw and administered the US election for the Zionist Congress, which had record participation this year, with 20 different parties winning seats."

Block described the Congress as the "global parliament of the Jewish people," comprised of delegates from 41 diaspora countries and Israel. "You're walking in the footsteps of Herzl," he said. "The people here are elected from their communities. They're not here because they're the biggest donors. They're activists, working on the ground."

He emphasized that the Congress oversees major institutions such as the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency, KKL-JNF, and Keren Hayesod, which collectively manage over a billion dollars annually. "They're here to set the policy and tone for those institutions, really representing Jews from around the world."

Reflecting on the past two years, Block noted the deepening connection between Israel and diaspora communities. "We've seen the mutual responsibility that communities feel for each other," he said, pointing to support efforts for hostages and growing engagement through the recent US Zionist election. "People care, people weren't afraid to check off a box, even pay $5 to vote in an election to say, 'I'm a Zionist.'"

Turning to political developments in New York City, Block addressed concerns over the potential election of Mamdani as mayor. "The Jewish community in New York is very diverse. Some support Mamdani, including Satmar communities that are anti-Zionist," he said. "But overall, the community is troubled by having a mayor who doesn't support Israel and has spoken out against it."

Block referenced his past experience working for Mayor David Dinkins and highlighted the longstanding bond between New York City and Israel. "There was an obvious relationship between the city of New York and Israel. That feeling is going to change if Mamdani wins."

Asked whether such a shift could lead to tangible changes on the ground, Block expressed concern. "Unfortunately, it might give people who are haters of Israel or antisemitic a feeling that they can be more forthcoming because the mayor is. Let's hope that doesn't happen."

Concluding the interview, Block praised the spirit of the Congress. "This is a fantastic environment with people from all backgrounds in the same room, no Zoom. And that's important for Jews to work together."