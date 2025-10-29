Rabbi Alvin Kass, the Chief Chaplain of the New York City Police Department and one of the longest-serving members in its history, has passed away. He was 89.

Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch expressed deep sorrow over the loss, reflecting on Rabbi Kass's nearly six decades of service to the Department. "Rabbi Kass joined the NYPD in 1966, at the age of 30, becoming the youngest chaplain in the Department’s history," she said. "Nearly six decades later, he remained its spiritual heart - a source of strength, guidance, and faith for generations of police officers and their families."

Describing his enduring legacy, Tisch noted his military background and academic accomplishments: "A US Air Force veteran and Columbia graduate, Rabbi Kass devoted his life to service, to this city, and to the women and men of the NYPD. He comforted the grieving, counseled the troubled, and reminded all of us of the deeper purpose in what we do."

Rabbi Kass was among the first responders after the September 11 attacks, offering solace to the families of the 23 NYPD officers who perished that day. "And for more than half a century, he stood beside our members through moments of tragedy and triumph alike," Tisch added.

At Police Academy graduations, Rabbi Kass became known for his signature benediction, praying that New York remain "a place where people of every race, religion, color, and creed can pursue their individual destinies untrammeled, unafraid, and in obedience to Thy will."

"Today, that prayer belongs to all of us," Tisch said. "And as we carry his words forward, we know he will still be watching over the city and the Department he loved. His loss is immeasurable. His example is everlasting. May his memory be a blessing."

Mayor Eric Adams also paid tribute, stating, "Rabbi Kass was a pillar of strength and comfort for the NYPD. He consoled us through the monumental tragedies and personal hardships. Whenever you needed solace or help, he was there for you.

"Thank you for everything, Rabbi. May his memory be a blessing."