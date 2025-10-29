For Mamdani it’s all about giving American Muslims, their radicalized supporters and Palestinian Arabs a pass on behavior that he would otherwise find unacceptable, even criminal, if perpetrated by Americans who do not belong to minority groups.

There can be little doubt that Zohran Mamdani poses a threat to the safety of New York City residents who are not Muslim.

Mamdani’s political agenda poses a clear and present danger to all Jews who live within the five boroughs. Mamdani despises wealthy New Yorkers, and their capitalist wealth, which is what built up New York City over the past century, making it one of the greatest cities in the world. Mamdani promises radical socialist change dressed up as moral renewal.

Mamdani has been reluctant to expose and explicitly condemn the culture of violence proudly paraded during the Pro-Hamas demonstrations on the streets and campuses of New York City, and is the perfect example of how radicalized socialists embrace and legitimize ideologies based on the bigotry of low expectations.

To be perfectly clear, Mamdani is an open anti-Semite who refuses to condemn Hamas, their supporters or their murderous calls to “globalize the intifada” on the streets of New York City.

Mamdani’s does in fact articulate his political promises effectively and convincingly in a manner that even seems to make sense; free public transportation, free universal day care, subsidized and rent freeze on housing, city run grocery stores and supermarkets, are his main selling points. Yet, due to his condescending predisposition, and his bigotry of low expectations, he assumes that the public doesn’t understand that the tax burden will increase in the tune of tens of billions of dollars for all of these free giveaways.

Mamdani arrogantly assumes that the Governor and state assembly of New York State will grant him State approval, when in fact he knows that his political promises are a budgetary non-starter. Evidently, despite Mamdani being of the Muslim faith, he believes in Santa Claus who hands out gifts to everyone, otherwise his promises are a populist agenda that will never see light.

Public safety on the streets of New York City is left to the sidelines of Mamdani’s political agenda despite his plans for sizing down the level of policing on the streets enabling crime and violent civil disobedience to flourish. In a recently unearthed conspiratorial clip on X during an event on September 2023, Mamdani bashed both the New York Police Department and Israel in a wild, unfounded attack:

“For anyone to care about these issues, we have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF (Israel Defense Force).”

Mamdani trivialized the quotes by attempting to distance himself from them and comments he made in 2020 when he called the NYPD “racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety” and backed “defund the police.”

Mamdani’s anti-Semitic and anti-Israel outbursts put him at the forefront of Jew haters within the Democratic Party. His reluctance to explicitly condemn the Palestinian Hamas terrorist group responsible for the barbaric and savage October 7 attack on civilians in Southern Israel, fits nicely alongside his promise to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he set foot in New York City during Mamdani’s watch. All of his statements concerning October 7th, including the one recently released on the 2nd commemoration, minimize Hamas’ brutal terror attack and mostly focus on condemning Israel.

What makes Mamdani so dangerous for Jews is his ability to use Jews to convince other Jews that he is not anti-Semitic and not a clear and present danger to the Jewish community. Just recently, Mamdani met with haredi Jewish leaders at their sukkahs in Williamsburg, a community that has suffered the most from Muslim violence in New York. Mamdani was welcomed to the sukkah of Rabbi Moishe Indig, a leader of the Satmar Hasidic community.

One rabbi announced that Indig had called Mamdani “a friend of the Jewish people” and said he would make “the best mayor.”

This seal of seeming approval by the Satmar Hasidic community of a blatant anti-Semite is rampant in Jewish history. Jewish history is sadly filled with examples of such betrayals. Jews aided the Romans as they destroyed the Second Temple, Jews turned in their co-religionists during the Spanish Inquisition, and even the Nazis had use for their Jewish collaborators.

It seems as if Mamdani accepts the legitimacy of barbaric behavior on the part of the Palestinian Hamas terror organization as the necessary price Jews must pay for not forfeiting their rights to live in Israel. One must search in vain for his outrage and indignation for the burning of babies alive, the torture, murder and rape of men, women, and children on Oct 7th.

Mamdani’s lack of moral indignation can only be explained by a morally corrupt belief that as far as Palestinian Hamas terrorists are concerned, and as far as radicalized American Muslims and their supporters in New York City are concerned, there can be no reasonable expectation that Palestinian Arabs and their American supporters embrace the idea of the sanctity of life or measure up to the high expectations of Western morality.

Mamdani’s possible election will turn the streets of New York City into a hostile environment that threatens the basic safety of Jews throughout the five boroughs.

Ron Jagergrew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first To contact: [email protected] Website: www.ronjager.com