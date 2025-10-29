On Tuesday night, the “EdTech Prime Time 2025” event took place at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, bringing together startups, investors, researchers, and education leaders from Israel and around the world to explore the future of educational technologies.

The conference featured a wide variety of sessions: from an analysis of the first decade of the EdTech revolution to discussions on the era of artificial intelligence and self-directed learning. During the day, a prestigious pitch competition for Israeli startups was held.

In the different categories, the ventures Arcademy, EdSpire, and Togeder were selected as winners, with “Multi for all” taking first place. The startup will represent Israel at the global finals of the Global EdTech Startup Awards (GESA) competition in London in January 2026.

The winning startup develops an app for diagnosing and developing language skills in early childhood. “Multi for all” is already in use in dozens of municipalities across Israel and addresses the reality in which one out of every four children in Israel needs a speech therapist, compared to one in five worldwide.

Irit Tuito, CEO of CET (Center for Educational Technology), said: “We saw an impressive range of ventures bringing significant innovation to the educational field, which made the choice a challenging one. Congratulations to the winner, Multi, which introduces educational innovation starting from kindergarten, supporting language acquisition and addressing multiple levels. Congratulations on the remarkable win and on paving the way toward the future of education. We at CET are proud to see groundbreaking Israeli entrepreneurship placing Israel at the global forefront of EdTech, and we are confident this initiative will represent Israel honorably in the international competition in London.”

Avi Wershovsky, CEO of MindCET, added: “We established the GESA competition 12 years ago out of a genuine need to create a platform for EdTech startups that would enable them to expand their global reach and impact. We recognized that many countries, including Israel, do not have a large enough EdTech market on their own to support breakthrough entrepreneurs. From this need, the competition evolved over the years into a worldwide community of more than 140 partners (countries and organizations), connecting over 9,000 EdTech companies to date - a network that enables today’s winners to take their ventures to the next level.”