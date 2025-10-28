President Isaac Herzog this evening, Tuesday, addresses the opening session of the 39th World Zionist Congress, at the International Conference Center in Jerusalem.

Addressing the hundreds of delegates and participants from around the world, the President spoke about the need to stand strong in the face of an ongoing rise in antisemitism targeting Jewish communities and the Jewish State. He also stressed that Hamas must fulfil their obligation, return the fallen and murdered hostages, and lay down their weapons in accordance with the US-led, internationally backed agreement.

President Herzog said: “Antisemitic and anti-Zionist hatred has returned, striking us once again with horrifying and violent force, in every corner of the globe and in every arena: public and private, legal and digital. We saw it unleashed in the horrific terror of October 7th. We see it on campuses that were supposed to be beacons of enlightenment. We see it on the streets of Manchester, Washington, Toronto, Melbourne, Paris, and many more.”

He added, “We all feel the immense challenges, we all witness the depth of antisemitism. We all see and hear the haters of Israel, the State of Israel and the people of Israel, shouting “from the river to the sea,” meaning: calling to erase our state, to erase Zionism.

We all hear young people, ignorant and misled, brainwashed and full of hate, who have even coined a new slur for us: “Zios.” Yes, those who once called us “Yids” or “kikes” now call us “Zios.”Let me tell you, as President of the Jewish, democratic State of Israel, from our eternal capital, Jerusalem, who these so-called “Zios” are, and what they are about: These “Zios” are the finest of human beings, who returned to their ancestral home land, their biblical, historic, promised land, after millenniums of persecution, after the devastation of the Holocaust, and built a Jewish, democratic, life-affirming and peace-seeking state! A nation of doing good. A nation of healers of the world in almost every field.”

He added, “These “Zios” were brutalized, assaulted, taken hostage, and burned in their homes by their neighbors, with whom they tried to live peacefully. These “Zios” while deep underground, in the dungeons of Hell in Gaza fought to maintain their Israeli and Jewish identities, their humanity. These “Zios” dropped everything, grabbed their uniforms, and risked their own lives to save their sisters and brothers. These “Zios” came to Israel by the thousands and thousands from all corners of the globe, made Aliyah, built a life and a future. These “Zios”, in communities all over the world, saw their sisters and brothers under attack in Israel, and showed up, no questions asked! These “Zios” have the heart and soul, the invincible strength and the eternal spirit of which you could only dream! These “Zios” are us. The men and women in this hall, across Israel, and throughout the Jewish world.”

He stressed, “We are proud of our Zionism and we will never forsake it. We will fight for it and defend it. We will remember and we will proudly declare: the people of Israel live! Am Yisrael Chai!”

On the issue of Hamas’ breaches and violations of the ceasefire agreement, the President said, “We have seen again, last night, this morning, and even at this very hour, who Hamas is: a cynical, bitter, and cruel enemy, that will not hesitate to use any trick or manipulation. It is upon us, upon the family of nations as a whole, and certainly upon the states that signed the important accords initiated by President Trump, to use every lever and every pressure available to ensure that all the fallen hostages are brought to eternal rest without any further delay.”