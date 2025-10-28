The text of the Draft Law, initiated by the Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Boaz Bismuth, was published Tuesday evening by Channel 12 News, revealing substantial changes in favor of the Haredi public.

Among the most notable changes - the requirement for a quota of combat soldiers has been canceled, and for the first time, no binding numerical target will be set for drafting haredim into combat roles.

In addition, Haredim who join civil service in security-related areas - such as the police, Magen David Adom (emergency medical services), or the Home Front Command - will be counted as part of the overall service goals.

The definition of a Haredi candidate for service was also changed, so that anyone who studied in a yeshiva for two years (instead of three) will qualify for an exemption from military service.