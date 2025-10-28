A heated debate erupted over a video released by the Israel Police comparing soccer fans to Palestinian rioters, spiraling into a fierce on-air confrontation.

Journalist Josh Breiner sharply criticized the police, calling the video provocative. In response, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir joined the broadcast and fired back forcefully.

Breiner opened by referring to statements made by released hostages who claimed, “We were beaten because of Minister Ben-Gvir.” The minister replied, “Josh isn’t the only one adopting the Hamas narrative,” later shouting, “I’m not willing to let Hamas spokesmen go on air,” before the broadcast was cut off.

Ben-Gvir rejected criticism of his prison policy, saying: “There’s a narrative that because of me Hamas became tougher. Really? Without me, they’d be giving the hostages manicures and pedicures, and the terrorists would be swimming in a swimming pool all day. Give me a break.” He stressed: “Terrorists were treated in prisons like it was a five-star hotel - I changed the rules.”

When asked about racist chants at soccer matches, Ben-Gvir responded: “I’ve heard Beitar Jerusalem fans chant against Ahmad Tibi - and they’re right. What’s racist about that? Ahmad Tibi - it’s good that fans shout against him. I’m not saying to attack anyone, but if they shout ‘This is Eretz Yisrael’ at Ahmad Tibi, there’s no problem. That’s not racism.”

Panel members condemned his remarks as incitement, but Ben-Gvir stood firm: “Absolutely not. I stand by what I said. Ayman Odeh supports terror - period. I would expect the Attorney General to indict them, and personally, I’d send them to Syria.”

Regarding the police video, Ben-Gvir said: “I haven’t seen the video. Don’t hate the police - they work day and night for you, for me, for all our children. The police are allowed to release a video against those who throw flares and fireworks at them.”

He concluded with an appeal to the public: “Come to the soccer games, come enjoy yourselves. In the end, we are all brothers - religious, secular, right-wing, left-wing - we’re all brothers. Ayman Odeh is not my brother; he’s a terror supporter, I’m sorry.”