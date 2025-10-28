כך ביים חמאס את הוצאת "החלל החטוף" ללא קרדיט

New footage and testimony from IDF soldiers raise serious allegations of ceasefire deal violations by the Hamas terrorist group while returning remains of what turned out to be murdered hostage Ofir Tzarfati on Monday.

An IDF drone filmed what was described by the troops as a "staged production," which aimed to create the false impression that they were honoring the ceasefire agreement.

The footage shows terrorists removing the body from a nearby building, burying it in sand, and later calling Red Cross teams to show off the "recovery" operation. IDF troops say that all this transpired before their eyes and can be seen clearly in the footage.

"We saw them moving the body," one reservist recounted. "They dug a hole into a shaft on the side, placed the deceased inside, and then contacted the Red Cross as if they had 'just discovered' the body."