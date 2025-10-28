A massive rally is expected to be held on Thursday in Jerusalem to protest the arrests of haredi draft evaders.

Hundreds of thousands of participants are expected to descend on the entrance to the capital for what organizers are calling a rally of "prayer and crying," without speeches or political overtones.

The rally is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will end approximately two hours later, before sunset. The event is set to block several major thoroughfares: From the Chords Bridge to the gas station at the city entrance, Yirmiyahu Street, Hatzvi St., Shazar Blvd., Jaffa Street until the intersection with Sarei Israel Blvd., and Malchei Israel Street.

Police, led by the Jerusalem District, are preparing reinforcements ahead of the event. Hundreds of police and Border Police officers will be deployed to maintain public order, protect the participants, and minimize disruptions to daily life in the city.

According to the framework that was approved by the event organizers, from noon on Thursday, Route 1 in both directions from Latrun to Ginnot Sacharov, including the entrance to the city from Route 16 and the Sha'ar Haguy, will be blocked to private vehicles.

Only organized buses that are coordinated in advance will be allowed to enter Jerusalem and will be directed through the Givat Shaul Junction.

Within the city, roads in the city entrance area, surrounding Ginnot Sacharov, Jaffa St., Yirmiyahu St., Sarei Israel St., and nearby roads will be closed as the rally progresses. Public transportation leaving the city will operate only from the Arazim Terminal in Ramot until 3:00 p.m.

Route 443 will remain open for private vehicles, and it is the suggested alternate route for those entering and leaving the city.

Police emphasized that access to the rally will only be permitted via organized transportation - private vehicles will not be allowed on Route 1. It was further stated that any attempt to block roads without prior authorization will constitute a criminal offense, and that no fires or burning of objects will be permitted during the event. In addition, flying drones in the area without prior coordination with the police is prohibited.

The police advised the public to avoid traveling to the Jerusalem area from Thursday morning and to use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates and directions. Heavy traffic congestion is expected throughout the day in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Shfela region, and especially along Route 1.

The police said: “The Israel Police will continue to act to ensure the lawful exercise of freedom of expression and to provide protection for both participants and road users. At the same time, the police will act decisively against any attempt to harm persons, property, or public order.”