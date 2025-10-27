Finance Minister and Religious Zionism Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich addressed recent political and security developments during his party’s faction meeting on Monday, saying that “the war is not yet over.”

According to him, “There are agreements and attempts to stabilize the situation, but the real test lies in implementation. The State of Israel will not allow the reconstruction of Gaza as long as Hamas is not completely dismantled - militarily, politically, and administratively.”

Smotrich stressed, “We will not allow the creation of a renewed terrorist entity under the guise of ‘humanitarian reconstruction.’ Genuine demilitarization is a fundamental condition for rebuilding, and any attempt to bypass this will be categorically rejected. The security of Israel’s citizens comes first.”

He added, “This war was not only a military test - it was a national, social, and economic one. Those who carried the main burden were Israel’s middle class - in the reserves, at work, in business, with mortgages, and under financial strain. They brought us victory, and now they should be the first to benefit from its fruits.”

Accordingly, Smotrich announced his intention to implement tax cuts on earned income to encourage employment, increase productivity, and ease the burden on working families. He also said the government will promote immigration to Israel through what he called “dramatic” tax incentives, adding: “This is not just an economic policy - it’s a national statement.”

Addressing the Trump Administration's hope to expand the Abraham Accords, Smotrich said: “We believe in peace - but not at any price. We will expand the agreements, deepen cooperation, but insist on a fundamental principle: peace for peace. True peace built on truth, not on the falsehood of establishing a terrorist state that would endanger our future and our existence. No one - and I emphasize, no one - is doing us a favor by normalizing relations with us or joining the Abraham Accords. We have always extended a hand in peace and continue to do so, but we will not agree to any country imposing conditions on us involving partition of the land, relinquishing parts of our homeland, or denying our heritage and roots.”

In conclusion, Smotrich addressed the defense budget, saying: “The defense establishment will be required to become more efficient and return to a reasonable budget. Yes, the budget will remain higher than it was before the war - that’s natural - but it cannot continue to grow without limit. Economic security is an inseparable part of national security.”