A new peer-reviewed study published in the Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy journal of the American Psychological Association presents groundbreaking findings on the psychological toll faced by families of hostages abducted during the October 7 attacks.

The study, authored by Dr. Einat Yehene and Shir Israeli of the Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo, together with Prof. Hagai Levine of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hadassah Medical Center, introduces the concept of “Dynamic-Static Ambiguous Loss” - a new framework describing how hostage families live in constant emotional flux while trapped in uncertainty.

Titled "The Trauma of Mass Kidnapping and Ambiguous Loss: A Socio-Ecological Framework from the Lived Experience of Israeli Hostage Families," the research explores how mass kidnappings represent a modern tactic of war and terror with far-reaching consequences extending from individuals to entire societies.

The authors explain that mass hostage-taking produces trauma that is both deeply personal and collective, affecting not only families but also the wider social fabric. The findings offer policymakers and mental health professionals an evidence-based model for addressing trauma that spreads from individuals to the socio-political sphere. According to the study, addressing this trauma requires rebuilding trust, transparent communication, and continued state commitment to securing the hostages’ return.

The research highlights how families of hostages endure a complex reality marked by overlapping emotional, physical, and social struggles. They must navigate private trauma amid national turmoil, often feeling abandoned by the state. Their lives are suspended in an ongoing cycle of hope and despair, with each new report, rumor, or video reigniting uncertainty. Many have turned into tireless advocates for their loved ones, finding purpose but also suffering exhaustion and loss of identity.

The shared ordeal has also fostered powerful solidarity among hostage families, creating a community of mutual support that sustains advocacy efforts and emotional resilience. Yet the toll remains immense, with widespread anxiety, depression, and physical illness disrupting daily life. Families maintain symbolic bonds with their captive loved ones through public messages and rituals, striving to preserve their presence.

Dr. Yehene said the study provides a vital framework for understanding trauma beyond the individual level. “It offers a universal language to describe the profound and destabilizing trauma of mass hostage-taking,” she said. “Understanding this as a collective, multi-layered trauma is essential for developing effective humanitarian and mental health responses.”

Prof. Levine added, “Our findings bring evidence to our hypothesis that massive hostage-taking is a public health emergency. Healing cannot begin until all hostages, both those alive and those deceased, are released.”