אוגדה 99 בעזה דובר צה"ל

The 99th Division, under which seven regular and reserve brigades operated, has completed its mission in the northern Gaza Strip after four months of combat in the area. The 252nd Division has taken up operational responsibility in the sector.

The division’s troops dismantled hundreds of weapons storage facilities, observation posts, combat compounds, and terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, significantly degrading the enemy’s capabilities.

The division’s troops also took part in establishing the Yellow Line and in the humanitarian aid effort in the northern part of the Strip.

Through the division’s fire effort, hundreds of Hamas terrorists were eliminated, including five battalion commanders and nine company commanders and their deputies.

The division’s Engineering Corps troops dismantled more than one kilometer of underground tunnel routes in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of a joint IDF and ISA operation led by the Northern Brigade, terrorists who operated against IDF troops in the Beit Hanoun area, including senior Hamas commanders, were eliminated. Among those eliminated were two company commanders from the Beit Hanoun Battalion who were responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the area.