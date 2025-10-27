When Yisrael Meir was born six months ago, his parents Yitzhak and Hadasa faced every parent's nightmare. Shortly after his birth, doctors at Schneider Children's Hospital in Israel discovered a malignant tumor in his brain.

The diagnosis was devastating, but it came with critical information: the tumor was caught early. This early detection meant that Yisrael Meir has a very good chance of being completely cured, if he can receive the right treatment.

Due to his extremely young age, Yisrael Meir requires a new, advanced treatment program. This specialized protocol is not just preferable-it is his only viable option. At just six months old, traditional treatments are not suitable for him.

Yitzhak and Hadasa made the difficult decision to pursue this advanced treatment, knowing it represented their son's best hope for survival. They began the expensive program, and the treatment has been going very well.

But now, that treatment has stopped.

The halt is not due to medical complications or lack of efficacy. The treatment has been suspended because Yitzhak and Hadasa can no longer manage the cost. Despite draining their savings and seeking help from family, they have reached the limits of their financial resources.

For Yisrael Meir, every day matters. At six months old, with a malignant tumor, time is not on his side. The longer the treatment remains suspended, the greater the risk to his prognosis.

In desperation, Yitzhak and Hadasa are turning to the community. They are asking for help to restart their son's treatment and give him the future he deserves. The medical expertise exists. The treatment protocol is proven. The only barrier standing between Yisrael Meir and recovery is funding.

The family has made clear they will do anything to save their baby. But they cannot do it alone.

Yisrael Meir is a perfect candidate for this advanced treatment. Medical professionals have confirmed that with continued care, his chances of complete recovery are very good. But that window of opportunity is closing with each passing day.

Every contribution brings this six-month-old baby closer to resuming his life-saving treatment. Every donation is a step toward giving Yisrael Meir the childhood he deserves - one free from cancer.

Your donation today can restart Yisrael Meir's treatment and give him back his chance at life. Time is critical. Please don't wait.

