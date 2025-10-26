The time for Israel's defending its actions against false accusations has ended. Israel and global Jewry face not merely a regional conflict with Iran/Hamas/Palestinian Arabs, but a sophisticated global campaign that exploits Western progressive movements through the manipulation of intersectionality.

The alliance between Western progressive movements and Islamic Jihadists is an outrageous deception. Contemporary political movements have adopted intersectionality as an organizing principle, bringing together LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, racial justice organizations, anti-colonial movements, immigration rights groups, and student organizations on university campuses. An ultimately self-destructive alliance has emerged between these Western progressive activists and supporters of Islamic Jihadist movements, particularly in their opposition to Israel.

Rather than continuously defending its actions against false accusations, Israel must pivot to an offensive strategy that exposes the true nature of the global Jihadist agenda and its cynical exploitation of well-meaning Western activists.

Jihadist movements weaponize intersectionality. Jihadists represent a critical component of global Islamic expansion. The civilized world must understand and confront this existential threat.

Jihadist movements have demonstrated remarkable sophistication in understanding Western political dynamics, particularly the intersectionality framework that has become dominant in progressive circles. This framework, originally designed to address legitimate concerns about overlapping forms of discrimination, has been systematically exploited to advance an anti-democratic agenda that would ultimately destroy the very groups it claims to protect.

The tragic irony of this alliance cannot be overstated. The Jihadists are taking advantage of uninformed people who do not understand the long-term agenda of Islamist Jihadists. These well-meaning activists do not comprehend that if and when the Jihadists are successful in eliminating the "oppressor" State of Israel, they will then turn on their current allies one group at a time.

-The many LGBTQ+ groups, that are part of the intersectionality movement, advocate for sexual freedom and ally with Jihadist movements that would ultimately eliminate such freedoms under Sharia law, where homosexuality is punishable by death. They will join those who were hanged in the streets of Tehran.

-Women's rights advocates and feminist organizations partner with ideologies that would impose gender apartheid, stripping women of basic human rights.

-Anti-racism activists align with supremacist ideologies that view non-Muslims as inferior beings, described in the Quran as "the worst of moving creatures before Allah."

Jihadist/Islamist movements have learned to advance their agenda through multiple channels: university campus organizations that indoctrinate students, street demonstrations against immigration enforcement that weaken Western security, participation in broader social justice movements that provide legitimacy, and integration into established civil rights frameworks that offer protection and resources.

This strategy involves framing conflicts in terms of oppressor versus oppressed narratives that obscure the actual power dynamics and long-term objectives. They leverage anti-colonial sentiment in Western academic circles, exploit legitimate concerns about social justice, and utilize democratic institutions and freedoms to advance fundamentally anti-democratic goals. The result is the creation of polarization that leaves only "radicals and bigots" as the primary voices in public discourse, exactly as the Jihadists intend.

People wonder how it is possible that there are somewhere between 1.5 and 2 billion Muslims in the world. Is Islam such a remarkable religion that approximately 25% of the world's population converted under their own free will? To comprehend the current situation, we must first acknowledge that many Muslims are peace-loving people who wish to live and let live. But somewhere between 5% and 10% of Muslims are committed to Islamic Jihad and global intifada. That represents 75-200 million people who seek to complete the long-term mission of total Islamic domination of the world and the elimination of all non-believers.

Jihadists, Islamists and various caliphate movements have a long history of Islamic expansion that has shaped global demographics over fourteen centuries.

Beginning in the early 7th century, about 40,000 Islamist warriors emerged from the Arabian Peninsula to conquer the Middle East. The Islamic Jihadists conquered Egypt and the Maghreb (Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania) which is now 99 percent Muslim, and parts of sub-Saharan Africa. By 732 CE, the Iberian Peninsula, what is today Spain and Portugal, was conquered all the way up to Southern France.

The choice was simple: Islam or the sword.

The Jihadists turned east to Persia and then to northern and central India and Western Asia. Local residents in their paths converted to Islam or faced the sword. For those who don't know what an Islamic sword looks like, think of modern ISIS or Al-Qaeda and how they treated their opponents: beheading. According to various conservative estimates, Islam annihilated more than 80 million Hindus. The partial Islamic conquest of the Indian subcontinent represents the bloodiest story in history. This conquest transformed the subcontinent from zero percent Muslim in the 8th century to one-third today. Roughly 600 million Muslims.

The Muslim Turks later formed the Ottoman Empire Caliphate and conquered deep into Europe, finally stopped at the gates of Vienna in what is now Austria. Today, violence continues with ongoing slaughter of Christians in the Syria-Iraq region and Sub-Saharan Africa. There are now 56 Islamic republics with Islamic law as their primary legal framework, and current trends suggest potential transformation of European and multiple other societies within 50-100 years.

The theological foundation for the Jihadist worldview is based on specific Quranic perspectives on non-Muslims. It is crucial to remember that the Jihadists are temporarily demonstrating in the streets with their non-Muslim "brethren," but their religious texts reveal their true intentions.

Quran 8:55 describes non-Muslims as "the worst of moving creatures before Allah."

Quran 98:6 states that non-believers "will abide in the Fire of Hell. They are the worst of creatures."

Quran 9:28 declares non-Muslims as "Najasun (impure)" both spiritually and physically. The violent commandments are explicit:

Quran 8:39 commands to "fight them until disbelief disappears and the whole way of life is for Allah alone."

Quran 9:5 orders to "kill the non-Muslims wherever you find them."

Quran 2:191 declares that "the sin of disbelief in Allah is greater than committing murder."

Islam functions not merely as a religion but as a comprehensive political and legal system (din) that seeks to supersede secular governance structures. Under Islamic law, Sharia supersedes Western law wherever conflicts arise, with Western legal principles expected to yield to Islamic jurisprudence.

There are many players in the Islamist movements. The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, represents a sophisticated evolution in Jihadist methodology, moving from purely military conquest to institutional infiltration. Their motto explicitly states: "Allah is our objective, the Prophet is our leader, the Qur'an is our law, Jihad is our way, and death for the sake of Allah is the highest of our aspirations."

Rather than wage direct war, the Muslim Brotherhood recognized the effectiveness of building parallel institutions within democratic societies. This includes mosques serving as community organizing hubs, humanitarian groups building social influence and funding networks, schools and universities for ideological development, lobbying organizations advancing Islamic political interests, information dissemination and narrative control platforms, and training camps for future leadership development. Their real strategy is running cities, not burning them.

Iran's Supreme Leader has publicly declared Israel's destruction as a binding objective more than twelve times over 46 years. Israel is viewed as the primary obstacle to broader Islamic expansion into Europe and America. Israel's location at the junction of three continents makes it a strategic impediment to Islamic expansion. If Israel, the "little devil," could be destroyed, then the focus could shift to the United States, the "big devil".

Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, is not merely a terrorist organization but a critical component of the global Jihadist network. strategy. Its elimination is essential not just for Israeli security, but for the defense of Western civilization itself. Hamas serves as a testing ground for Jihadist tactics, a propaganda tool for recruiting Western progressives, and a strategic asset in the broader campaign against democratic values.

Rather than getting into arguments about false accusations against Israel, the strategy Israel and world Jewry should be using is to explain to the leaders of Western nations, that their global Jihadist and global intifada partners in the intersectionality movements seek one thing: total victory over Western civilization.

Israel must systematically document and publicize how Jihadist movements exploit intersectionality frameworks to advance anti-democratic agendas. This includes revealing the funding sources, organizational connections, and long-term objectives of groups that masquerade as social justice organizations.

Israel must lead a global education campaign about the 1,400-year pattern of Islamic expansion and conquest. This historical context is essential for understanding that current conflicts are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic campaign for global domination.

Israel must distinguish between peaceful Muslims who support democratic values and Islamist extremists who seek to destroy them. This includes elevating the voices of Muslim reformers who oppose Jihadist ideology and building coalitions with all those who genuinely support human rights, democracy, and pluralism.

The time for informed vigilance in defense of democratic civilization has arrived. Israel, as the front line of this struggle, must lead the offensive to expose the Jihadist exploitation of intersectionality, and educate the world about the true nature of the global struggle for the future of human freedom.

Israel's offensive strategy is not just about Israeli survival it is about the survival of Western civilization itself.