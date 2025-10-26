Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis appeared on JBS strategic analyst David Harris's 'Defending Israel' program, during which he called on American Jews to be strong in the face of the lies told by Israel's enemies.

"I want them to be proud. I want them to be strong," Akunis said of American Jewry. " I want them to advocate for Israel and not to be the old weak Jews that used to say during the pogroms in Russia, 'Maybe it's our fault.' No, my friends, it is not your fault. We are proud Jews. We have a strong and beautiful democracy."

He noted that Israel is the homeland of the entire Jewish people, including American Jews. "You can criticize the State of Israel from time to time. It's part of democracy. But never blame us and never join the lies of our enemies.