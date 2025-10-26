About two weeks after their return from Hamas captivity in Gaza, the last three of the freed hostages - Guy Gilboa-Dallal, Eviatar David, and Eitan Mor - were released on Sunday from the hospital where they had been undergoing medical care and observation. The three will now continue their physical and emotional rehabilitation within their communities.

Eviatar David was the last to leave - and in a symbolic act, he turned off the light as he left the ward.

אביתר דוד מכבה את האורות במחלקת השבים דוברות בילינסון

Ilan Dallal, father of Guy, expressed his gratitude: “We are happy and want to thank the dear people of Israel, who for two years shared our pain, cried with us, and prayed for us. For us, this is a new birth,” he said.

Dallal added: “Thank you to the IDF soldiers, without whom we would never have reached this moment. We are starting a new path - when the people of Israel stand united, no one can defeat us. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Avishai David, father of Eviatar, also offered words of thanks: “Thank you to the heroic IDF soldiers, to the families who lost their sons, and to the wounded fighters. Thank you to Prime Minister Netanyahu and his aides, to President Trump, and to the wonderful medical team. Our thanks also go to the military officials who accompanied us throughout this journey.”

Tzvika Mor, father of Eitan, gave an emotional statement: “Thank G-d, the ‘Returnees Department’ closes today, and we all pray that such a department will never have to exist again in the State of Israel. Amen that we will be the last parents to have our children taken hostage and to live through this nightmare.”