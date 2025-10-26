Eitan Mor, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th Massacre and was among the final living hostages to be returned after two years in captivity, spoke last Friday with Eliyahu and Avishag Libman, whose son, Elyakim, was murdered in the massacre as he attempted to help wounded victims near Re'im. During the conversation, Mor recounted the harsh memories from that day.

In a video of the conversation that was permitted for publication by the Mor family, Eitan is heard recounting the first moments of the gunfire.

"A real lot of people started coming in our direction, and they began to spray (gunfire) really close to us. We just lay on the ground. I heard frightened people and girls crying. We said, 'It's a Tavor (rifle), it's Golani coming to save us, and we had no idea what was happening."

Mor, who was abducted together with Rom Braslavski, described the tension: "There was an area that had two levels, like a valley, there in the grove, and a lot of people were lying there."

He described his attempts to contact people: "I said that I'd call dad, but I remembered that it was a holiday and dad didn't have his phone. I called Eli (David), I did a video call, and I told him: 'Call the IDF, what's going on here?!' I told him that my friend wasn't answering. And then I got a message from Elyakim: 'I'm in a tent with the wounded.'"

Mor added, "I just went to the right. I told Rom that I was going to Elyakim, 'I must see what his situation is.'"

Elyakim Libman rescued a large number of festival goers under fire that morning. When he returned to the ambulance to assist the wounded, terrorists arrived and murdered everyone there,