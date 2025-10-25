Some 150 Hamas killers released as part of the deal with Israel are staying at a luxury five-star hotel in Cairo, alongside unsuspecting tourists, according to the Daily Mail.

The hotel, Renaissance Cairo Mirage City in the Egyptian capital, is hosting no fewer than 154 released prisoners out of a list of 250 inmates who were released. The hotel remains open to regular guests as well.

Daily Mail reporters booked a room at the luxury hotel, which the paper called, "the Hamas hotel," and documented some of the released men at breakfast and in the hotel's public areas: among those photographed was Mahmoud Issa, a senior member of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military department.

At breakfast, Izz al-Din al-Hammara was seen, who recruited and sent the suicide bomber in the 2004 attack on bus line 14 in Jerusalem in which eight Israelis were murdered and 60 people were wounded.

The paper also documented Samir Abu Nima, the perpetrator of the attack on line 18 in Jerusalem in which six people were killed, including an 11-year-old child.