An effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hung from a crane in the city of Trabzon in eastern Turkey.

The effigy was displayed alongside a sign in Turkish that read "NETANYAHU’YA İDAM" - "Death penalty for Netanyahu."

The anti-Israel display was initiated by Dr. Kemal Sağlam, a lecturer at a regional university, who claimed it was a protest against “the violation of the right to life of women, children, and innocent civilians in Gaza.”

According to him, “The world cannot remain silent in the face of this crime. This is a symbolic call - real trials should take place in international courts.”