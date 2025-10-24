A Russian missile struck the central synagogue yesterday in the heart of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, causing severe damage to the prayer hall.

Significant destruction also occurred to the office of the city’s rabbi, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Wolff, who miraculously escaped minutes before the impact while he was going to affix a mezuzah in one of the community's buildings.

"It was a moment of manifest divine providence," Rabbi Wollf said. "The walls shook, and the prayer hall, the heart of the community, was completely destroyed. But our spirit will not be broken. We will strengthen the community and restore the synagogue so that prayers will continue to be heard there, with God’s help."

The rabbi added: "After almost four years of war, the Jewish voice in Kherson continues to resonate."

Earlier, it was reported that several people were injured in Kyiv following a drone attack launched by Russia against the city. Significant damage was caused to several buildings due to shrapnel. Among the damaged buildings was the Podil synagogue in the Or HaChaim community of Kyiv. Some of the synagogue's windows were shattered and damage was caused to its roof.

Ukrainians claim that in the city of Kherson, a building housing a kindergarten was damaged yesterday by a Russian missile. At the time of the strike, 48 children were in the shelter. Firefighters, along with police and volunteers, quickly evacuated them to a safe location.