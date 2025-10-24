Hello everyone. I'm back in Israel, back to life, and I've discovered that everyone knows me. While I may not know each and every one of you, I've seen you. I caught small glimpses of the struggle you led for me and for the other hostages. I saw you standing week after week in the square, at intersections, all over the country. For that, people of Israel, a huge thank you. Thank you so much. I have no words to describe how much I love and appreciate you for not giving up on us.

During captivity, what kept me going was imagining the simplest things in life, the simplest things with my daughters: playing with them, taking care of them, breathing them in. Thanks to you, this became a reality. I got my wife and daughters back, and we are a family again.

I want to say thank you. A huge thank you to the IDF soldiers, both active duty and reservists, and to the other fighters in the security forces. Despite the pain and the terrible tragedy, I am proud of our army, its fighters, and its commanders. Thank you so much.

I intend to do everything in my power, everything I can, to complete the mission until the last hostage is returned. Simply from my experience, no family should continue living in such uncertainty. And again, a huge thank you. I am at our semi-temporary home in Kramim, free and breathing air with my beloved family. I am grateful, knowing that the road to rebuilding, recovery, and healing is still long. And yet, I know that things will be good, very good.