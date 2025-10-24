אלון אהל משתחרר מבית החולים באדיבות המצלם; סטילס: גיא יחיאלי

Alon Ohel, who was released a week and a half ago after two years in Hamas captivity, was discharged on Friday from Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Upon his departure from the hospital, he published a short video in which he shared his emotions and expressed thanks for the support he received throughout his ordeal. "Thank you very much to the people of Israel who supported my family and did everything to bring me home," said Ohel.

"Now I am returning to my home in the north, to begin the process of rehabilitation and self-building so I can continue my life and achieve my goals, the things I want to do in life. It is important for me to thank you for standing with my parents and doing everything to get me back. It is not a given to me, and it's amazing."

His mother, Idit, added: "Thank you for all the support over the past two years. We are so happy to get our Aloni back, and thank the entire people of Israel."

Alon's father, Kobi, concluded: "We are now beginning a new journey, this time a good journey, to all return to continue our lives, to continue work that unites us all. From here, we only see good things."