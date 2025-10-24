In a joint operation by the IDF, Shin Bet and the Shi'a District Police, Menashe Brigade forces arrested three suspects on suspicion of throwing the explosive device at an IDF force in Tubas, injuring two soldiers.

The operation included engineering blockades in the area, interrogating suspects, conducting warning calls and removing signs inciting terrorism.

During their interrogation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Security Agency, the terrorists admitted that they had disposed of the explosive device, which was an improvised, self-made device.

The investigation is ongoing.