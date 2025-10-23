Survivor of Hamas captivity Eitan Mor, shared an unconventional reaction on Thursday to the confirmation that the IDF had eliminated the terrorist who abducted him from the Supernova Music Festival during the October 7th

Mor uploaded an Instagram story with a selfie that his abductor, Arafat Dib, snapped during the abduction of the two together in a vehicle. Together with the picture, Mor wrote humously: "Heading south with my partner."

Earlier in the day, the IDF and Shin Bet confirmed on Thursday the elimination of eight terrorists who infiltrated Israel and massacred and abducted Israelis on October 7th, 2023.

Among those who were eliminated over the past several months were Ahmad Ibrahim Rajab Sha’er and Ahmad Abu Marhil, who abducted Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani, Arafat Dib, who, as mentioned, abducted Eitan Mor and held him captive, and Odeh Alyan Ahmad Qaware’a who held Israeli hostages captive.

In addition, the IDF eliminated Bakr Mujida, Firas Gharir Suilem al-Hadaf, Ibrahim Salah Rajab Bakhit and Muaid Mahmoud Muhammad Nofal who Infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th and participated in the massacre.