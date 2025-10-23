The UN Security Council convened today (Thursday) to discuss the situation in Gaza.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized what he called the Council's "virtual reality" worldview concerning Gaza.

Danon said: “Many of you are already picturing Gaza’s future: hotels rising on the coast; parks and schools filled with children. I could hand each of you a pair of virtual reality goggles and you could watch that dream unfold…but before we get lost in that illusion, let’s remove the goggles and look at what is really happening today…Hamas still exists, is armed and continues to murder, including its own people.”

Ambassador Danon showed Council members a photo of an execution carried out by Hamas in Gaza City on its own people days after the ceasefire came into effect: "This is what reality looks like. So long as Hamas is not disarmed, there is no future for Gaza...and no peace."