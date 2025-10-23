Matan Angrest, who was released from Hamas captivity last week, was discharged on Thursday from the hospital.

Angrest removed the hostage poster with his picture on it from his family's car, while those surrounding him excitedly recited the "Shehecheyanu" blessing: "Blessed are You, Adonai our G-d, Sovereign of all, who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this moment."

The crowd welcomed Angrest with song and dance. Also present was recently released captivity survivor Bar Kupershtein, who came with his family to celebrate the special moment.