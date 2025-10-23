Thousands gathered at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Thursday to pay their final respects to Tamir Adar z"l, who gave his life defending his community during the October 7th attack. After two years, Tamir has finally been brought home to the kibbutz where he was born, raised, and built his family.

Among those who attended the funeral were President Isaac Herzog, who delivered a eulogy, former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Minister of Education Yoav Kisch, who represented the government.

Yael Adar, Tamir's mother, addressed her fallen son: “Tamiri, you are home. It took us two years to bring you back, but you are here on the lawn where you ran and played, beside the tree you climbed, facing the nursery where you arrived at birth, along the paths where you learned to walk, to run, to ride your bike."

"You are in the place that changed in a single morning. The safe haven where you grew up, loved, nurtured, and raised your family, transformed in an instant into a battlefield where you became one of its leading defenders. Because of you, people here are alive."

She recounted: "I once asked you: 'Tamiri, do you have to be on the emergency response team?' And you answered: 'If not me, and not him, and not him, then who?'"

"I release you with pain and with great love, knowing that you chose. You could have fled home, but you chose differently. You chose to fight, you chose to protect, you chose to save lives at the cost of your own. I release you with pride for who you were and with gratitude that you were mine. Your body has parted, but you remain. You remain in me. I will continue to raise you within me; you will continue to pulse through me, to make me laugh, to speak with me. You will always be with us, and you will always be missed."

She added, "Know this, Tamir. I will not forget and I will not forgive. But now that you are home, I will also find a way toward reconciliation, with a prayer that the price we paid will not be in vain, that you will be the compass for healing, for unity, just as this nation united to fight for your return and today gathers to give you final honor. And may this nation soon be able to accompany 13 more deceased hostages home, just as we accompany you today.”

Nir Adar, Tamir's brother, remarked: "I am angry that on this sacred day, my most sacred day, I must feel guilt and shame that I am receiving closure before the noble Goldin family and before 12 other noble families who share with us this cruel partnership of fate. Even in this holy moment, we continue to experience this terrible terror that has so many faces. I swear that I will not rest or be silent until the last hostage is returned, because I know what it feels like to be abandoned, to be left behind, to be forgotten. We are fighting here for something much greater."

Roni Adar, Tamir's sister eulogized: "I want to thank you for 23 years of living beside you and being called your little sister. You were the best brother I could have asked for. You taught me so much, always protected me and watched over me. You always showed me the right path. You were the best guide I could have asked for.

"You are a hero. You were a true hero. You went out to defend us, the family, our home, without looking back or having regrets. You stayed there until your last second and gave everything. I promise you, Tamir, I will tell your story around the world so everyone will know what a hero and warrior you are. I'm sorry they didn't come to help you, sorry you were there for so many hours alone with just a few friends. I love you. Watch over us from above and give us the strength to be stronger and better. Please, Tamir, now that you're up there, take care of the 13 other hostages so they can return to us as quickly as possible."

Moshe Adar, Tamir's father, added: My beloved Tamiri, you have finally come home, to the place where you were born, grew up, and started your family. To the place you defended with supreme courage until you could fight no more. You are a hero, a true hero. You went out without asking questions, because as you once told me: "For us, we act first and ask questions later." You are missed, not just by me, but by so many people. But you are also present with everyone. Just know that Neta and Asaf are amazing, special. They are you. Hadas is raising them beautifully. I love you."