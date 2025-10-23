Over the past week, troops from the Paratroopers Brigade, operating under the Judea Regional Brigade, conducted an activity at the offices of the “Islamic Charity Association” in Hebron in an effort to thwart terror financing and confiscate incitement materials.

According to the IDF, the association, which presents itself as aiding the needy, in practice serves as an organizational arm of the Hamas terrorist organization and works to promote incitement to terror and to recruit and channel funds to finance the organization’s terrorist activities.

It is one of numerous branches in the Judea and Samaria region.

As part of the activity, approximately 165,700 shekels in terrorist funds were located and confiscated.

In addition, Adolf Hitler’s manifesto “Mein Kampf” was located in the compound, along with equipment used for incitement. The troops sealed off the main entrance of the compound where the incitement materials and funds were located.