HaRav Dov Begonis Head of Machon Meir, Jerusalem

People in the generation of the Tower of Babel, upon witnessing the devastation and ruin that had been brought upon the world by the Flood, said to one another:

“Once every 1,656 years, the heavens collapse as they did in the days of the Flood - let us build supports for it” (Rashi on Bereshit, 11:1).

They believed that the unity of nations alone, if strong enough, could prevent another global catastrophe - that if all nations stood together, no flood or destruction would ever return to ravage the earth.

“And they said one to another” - nation to nation, Egypt to Cush, Cush to Put, Put to Canaan, “Let us build for ourselves a city and a tower with its top in the heavens, and let us make for ourselves a name, lest we be scattered across the face of the earth” (Bereshit, 11:3-4, see Rashi).

They thought that mere mutual interest and collective survival were sufficient to unite all humanity and safeguard the world. But in doing so, they ignored the true reason that God had brought the Flood - the moral corruption and wickedness of the world. The earth had again become filled with violence.

Therefore:

“And the Lord scattered them from there across the face of all the earth” (Bereshit, 11:8).

False Unity and Its Danger

Every unity built among the wicked, even if it seems strong, is ultimately a danger to the world. We have seen this in modern history, in the world wars, and most terribly, in the Nazi regime which united under an evil purpose to bring destruction upon the Jewish People and upon humanity itself.

True National Unity

Today in Israel, we are called to national unity, but we must learn the lesson of the generation of Babel. A unity based only upon material or survival interests cannot last. True unity in Israel will emerge and endure only in the Land of Israel, as promised: “One nation in the Land.”

This will come through strengthening the spirit and soul of the nation - by returning to our roots, because the roots and the trunk unite all the branches.

A return to Judaism, to Torah, and to tradition is what truly unites, and will continue to unite the People of Israel. Not only shared economic or security concerns, but shared faith, heritage, and Divine purpose.

The Future Unity of All Humanity

Ultimately, all humanity too will be inspired by Israel to unite in peace as the Prophet promises: “Nation shall not lift up sword against nation.”

When will that day come?

“When out of Zion shall go forth Torah, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem.”

“When all wickedness will vanish like smoke” (Rosh Hashanah prayer).



“For My house shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples” (Isaiah 56:7).



“And the Lord shall be King over all the earth; on that day the Lord shall be One and His Name One” (Zechariah 14:9).

Awaiting victory and complete Redemption….