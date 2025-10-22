Thousands gathered today at Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak to accompany Tal Haimi, of blessed memory, on his final journey as he was laid to rest following his return to Israel yesterday after being held by Hamas for two years.

On the morning of October 7, Tal went out to defend his community, fighting against dozens of terrorists at the gates of Nir Yitzhak. He and his emergency team fought with extraordinary courage for several hours. During the battle, Tal was killed and his body was taken to Gaza, where it remained until his return home yesterday.

אלה חיימי סופדת לבעלה טל ז"ל צילום: דנה רעני

Ela Haimi, Tal's widow, said at the funeral: "How much I planned for this day, how much I waited for it. This is the ending you deserve, Tal. Nothing that happened to you these past two years matched who you were. I'm happy for us that you've returned, but I'm even happier for you. You can rest now. Nothing more can happen to you. I'm with you. No one in the world can hurt you anymore."

"I said goodbye to you this afternoon. You returned to us clothed and whole. I touched every part of you. There's one child you didn't get to meet, but he already knows you so well. I played a recording of him saying 'Abba' and giggling. I hope you could hear it.

"I never imagined I would give birth to and raise a baby without you, but then I look at him and everything seems more possible. These children are your greatest achievement. Each one has taken something from you in their own way. They're so proud of you, but they miss you terribly.

"The longing for you, Tal, finds its way into almost every moment. When there's a squeaky door or a burnt-out light bulb, my instinct is still that you'll take care of it. When we're organizing big events, I suddenly don't know what to do. We look for people to fill your role, always several people, because one is never enough.

"Tal, I was proud to be your wife. I'm proud to be your widow. Thank you for 22 years together.

"Thirteen more families deserve to bring their loved ones home as we have. We won't give up and won't stop demanding this until they all return. Despite having you back, Tal, it will take time for our kibbutz and our beloved country to heal. We've suffered enough, and we're tired of fighting among ourselves. I call on our leaders sitting here today: make this place better, make it safe to live here. After everyone comes home, our next fight will be to reunite our people."

Zohar Haimi, Tal's father, said: "Tal has returned to us, to our family, both immediate and kibbutz. Though not as we hoped, not to embrace you while you're still alive, so you could be a father to your daughter and three sons, a partner to Ela, who has essentially been running an orphanage for two years."

"As the days pass, the longing grows for your beautiful blue eyes looking at us, accompanied by those small smiles that were sometimes mischievous, sometimes a bit shy. In my head, I understand you're no longer among the living, but in my heart you're full of life, and I always see you clearly before my eyes.

"This chapter has ended, but it's not complete. We will not be silent, we will not rest, and our strength will not fail. All the hostages must be returned. We're waiting desperately for Lior to return to his family and be reunited with you."

Or Haimi, Tal's sister, said: "My Tal, you haven't been here for two years, but time stood still because we were just waiting for you. So really, nothing has ended. I don't want a funeral and I don't want to say goodbye. I want you here with me forever. For so many more experiences and events. I want you with Ela and the kids. I want you to be the all-powerful uncle to my children. I want us to plan Dad's birthday together, to drop by the field, or meet at the gardens at four."

"Every moment, with every breath, I think of you. I remember how much I love you. One last, very important request: give our beloved mother a big hug for me."