Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's circle has been holding discussions in recent days regarding the possibility of forming a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the failures connected to the October 7th Massacre.

According to a report by Kan News, the possibility of forcing the opposition to appoint representatives on its behalf is being considered, after it announced that it would not cooperate with such a decision.

According to the framework being discussed, the commission would be composed of an equal number of representatives from the coalition and opposition. However, the opposition's refusal to appoint representatives is delaying the plan's progress.

Among the ideas being considered would be to enshrine in law the ability to form the commission even with the absence of representatives from one of the blocs, so that it could begin to work in any case.

So far, the proposal has been delayed over concerns that it may not withstand legal or public scrutiny.

According to political sources, quiet talks are underway with opposition figures who, coalition officials believe, might agree to indirect cooperation with the committee.

One idea reportedly being discussed is the secret selection of representatives, which would allow the opposition to participate discreetly without publicly declaring involvement.

In addition, officials said the Prime Minister’s Office seeks to define the committee’s mandate so that it will investigate decision-making processes in the IDF and defense establishment over many years preceding October 7.

The goal, according to sources familiar with the discussions, is to hold a broad, historically scoped inquiry examining the full range of failures that led to the disaster - not just the immediate period before it.