A wave of heated protests took place at several locations across Israel on Wednesday after the Military Police arrested three haredi yeshiva students who were evading the draft.

Hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets of Bnei Barak, Jerusalem, and Safed, blocking main roads while demanding that the detainees be released and that the conscription orders for yeshiva students be withdrawn.

The demonstrations were held on Route 4 near Bnei Barak, on Jabotinsky Street in the city, in Safed, and at Shabbat Square in Jerusalem.

A video from the demonstration on Route 4 shows the father of a bride begging the protesters to let the wedding party through. "Let us through, she's getting married," the father can be heard saying.

A large police force was deployed at the various demonstrations, and officers worked to disperse the protesters. In some locations, clashes with police were reported.

The police stated: "At the moment, an illegal demonstration is taking place on Route 4, near Bnei Brak. Rioters are blocking the road. Israel Police officers are at the scene and are directing traffic to alternative routes."

The police published alternative traffic arrangements: Route 4 is blocked from the Aluf Sade Interchange northbound, and traffic is being diverted to Route 471. Southbound Route 4 is blocked from the Em Hamoshavot Junction, and traffic is being rerouted to Petah Tikva.