גלי וזיו מניחים תפילין שלומי כהן

During a gathering held today (Wednesday) attended by international businesspeople and philanthropist Shay Graucher, the twins Gali and Ziv Berman-recently freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza-put on tefillin for the first time since their release.

The two became emotional as they put on the tefillin, recited together the verse “Shema Yisrael”, and then joined the participants in a joyous dance to the song “Am Yisrael Chai” (“The People of Israel Live”).

During the event, Ziv shared that this was the first time he had laid tefillin since his bar mitzvah. His brother Gali mentioned that he had previously put on tefillin at a Chabad House abroad.