The cinemas in Malmö refused to host the Jewish Film Festival.

Out of seven cinema chains, not one theater in Sweden’s third-largest city had the courage to host an innocent Jewish film festival. No more “Fiddler on the Roof”.

From shtetl to casbah.

A third of Malmö’s population was born abroad and there are 169 nationalities. Half of the population is under 35 and is Muslim. And the small Jewish community of Malmö - only 500 souls compared to 160,000 Muslims - will disappear by 2029.

But it’s not just the Jews. Even those who wear a crucifix in Malmö risk assault in the street.

They call it “multiculturalism”.

Salwan Momika, the Iraqi Christian refugee who burned the Qur’an and was murdered in January, had warned us: now Swedish authorities are looking for his killer... in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Even the Disturbed concert in Belgium was canceled by the mayor of Forest, Charles Spapens, for “security reasons.” Anti-Israel groups had threatened to protest against the band for the “pro-Israel sentiments” of frontman David Draiman.

Forest is a municipality attached to the capital of the EU and of Belgium, where the two most common baby names among newborns are Mohammed and Mohamed.

In Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city which is from 20 to 90 percent Muslim, depending on the district, Israeli soccer fans are now banned from entering.

Let’s repeat it: many areas of Birmingham are 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, and 90 percent Muslim. Less than half of residents are white, one in three is Muslim, there are over 200 mosques, the muezzin calls to prayer, Muslim children outnumber Christian ones and churches are becoming mosques where imams explain how to stone women.

Henry Kissinger said it before he died: “It was a big mistake to let in so many people of totally different cultures, religions, and concepts”.

At that point, the disappearance of Israeli fans or Jewish films will seem trivial. To quote Malmö’s imam Basem Mahmoud, “whether Swedes like it or not, in ten or fifteen years, Sweden will be ours”.

This choice will determine Europe’s fate in the coming years. The Titanic has already struck the iceberg.