Senior officials in the settlement movement expressed concern in a conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the intention to reduce territorial defense positions in communities across Judea and Samaria. According to these sources, the IDF is considering this move for budgetary reasons, but no final decision has been made.

"Who will protect the settlements on a daily basis from terrorist infiltration? We must have a defense plan for the settlements; it’s not possible to reduce critical positions that form a barrier against the enemy and just say there’s a standby squad," the sources argued. "Are all standby squad members always in the settlement? No, you can't rely on them."

They added, "Will a regional company need to man positions instead of entering villages? The buildup of arms in Judea and Samaria is immense, and the concern is real. Moreover, the Settlement Division has invested millions of shekels in the deployment of cameras and other security components that are used by the GMR units - we need GMR fighters to use them constantly."

In response, the Ministry of Defense said that over the past few months, several meetings have been held with local authorities in Judea and Samaria, where it was made clear that they need to prepare for the gradual reduction of GMR positions.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Office responded: "In recent days, the IDF has been conducting assessments regarding the deployment of forces. When decisions are made, the units and personnel will be updated in an orderly fashion. Regardless of the decision, it should be noted that the settlements in the Judea and Samaria area have equipped and trained standby squads, and the security components in the settlements have been improved. This is alongside combat forces deployed in the area."